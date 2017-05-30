$300m dream - Super Lotto hopefuls eye houses, children's education

Whatever the jackpot, persons are always hoping to have the winning ticket to their dreams in the Lotto or Super Lotto, which now stands at $301 million. The prospect of winning a life-altering $301-million jackpot by simply buying a $300 Super Lotto ticket is serving as irresistible bait for thousands of Jamaicans, with the majority citing home ownership and higher education for their children, should good fortune favour them in the game of chance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.