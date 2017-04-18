Xodus gets a Routesa

Island Routes Caribbean Adventures is thrilled to announce that it has teamed up with Xodus Carnival, giving visitors to the Montego Bay and Ocho Rios regions the chance to "play mas" in Jamaica's annual street carnival on Sunday. Island Routes is taking visitors into Jamaica's capital, Kingston, to join in the fun, share in the madness, and party their way through the city's streets with their "mas"querade band.

