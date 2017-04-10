World's premier financial conference coming to Jamaica
More than 700 delegates from around the world are expected to travel to Jamaica next month as the Financial Services Commission hosts the 42nd Annual Conference of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions in Montego Bay, St James. This will be the first time that any country in the Caribbean will host the IOSCO annual conference, which should also give a fillip to the local tourism sector.
