Vinyl record collectors Memorial Sit-In, heading to Ja

The Grand Caribbean Suite at The Knutsford Court Hotel was filled with nostalgic euphoria recently, as patrons, friends, well-wishers and vinyl record enthusiasts gathered for the launch of the 20th staging of the Vinyl Record Collectors Association Memorial Weekend Sit-In. The annual event, which is rotated among seven chapters situated in the USA, Canada and Jamaica, is having its fourth staging in Jamaica from May 26-29.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.