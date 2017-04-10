UWI to stage future education conference

UWI to stage future education conference

The University of the West Indies School of Education will be hosting its biennial conference from June 20-23 at the Rose Hall Resort & Spa in Montego Bay. Under the theme 'Envisioning Future Education: Cross-disciplinary, Synergy, Imperatives and Perspectives', the event will serve as a forum to inform the research agenda in the School of Education in order to support the development of the region.

Chicago, IL

