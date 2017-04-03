US train Marine Police and JDF Coast ...

US train Marine Police and JDF Coast Guard to counter illicit activities at sea

Yesterday Read more: The Gleaner

Norman Grindley/Chief Photo Editor Corporal Carlos Curtis, Marine Police, media communications officer during a training session in Port Royal yesterday. Preventing illicit traffickers from traversing Jamaica's territorial waters at will should become easier for the security forces to tackle since some members of the Jamaica Defence Force's Coast Guard and the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Marine Police have been exposed to specialised small-boat operations training, conducted by United States Navy personnel.

Chicago, IL

