UDC to get new commercial arm

2 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Dr Horace Chang, minister with responsibility for water, works and housing in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, says the Urban Development Corporation is about to be split into two distinct units, with one focusing solely on revenue generation. Speaking during his sectoral presentation in Parliament on April 4, Chang said the UDC has commenced a review of its institutional framework.

Chicago, IL

