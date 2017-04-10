Tufton hails Adventist Church for its...

Tufton hails Adventist Church for its support

Jamaica Observer

Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton has saluted the Adventist Church for allowing use of its facility in St James to accommodate services offered by the Cornwall Regional Hospital. Since March, the Western Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists has been housing several outpatient services as a result of noxious fumes emanating from the central ventilation system of the hospital.

Chicago, IL

