Towards a Montego Bay Declaration

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett has said that a major outcome of the 'United Nations World Tourism Organisation , Government of Jamaica and World Bank Group Conference on Jobs & Inclusive Growth: Partnerships for Sustainable Tourism' being held in November in Montego Bay, Jamaica, will be the creation of a 'Montego Bay Declaration'. The declaration will be used as a road map to strengthen public-private-partnerships and enhance donor funding and investor engagement, which will create the framework for more responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism.

