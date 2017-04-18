Tourism Minister heads to global tourism summit in Thailand
Bartlett"I am indeed honoured to be sharing the stage with some very esteemed speakers a certainly some of the biggest names in tourism and also the travel industry," he said. "I will be using the opportunity to highlight all the wonderful things we have been doing here in Jamaica and pretty much making the case as to why we should be a destination of choice for travellers."
