This 12-year-old girl could be the next Usain Bolt
It's the sort of spread you'd expect from Secretariat... Michael Phelps ... Usain Bolt ... But this time, the superhero athlete at the front of the pack is a 12-year-old girl from Jamaica. Her name is Brianna Lyston and, this weekend, she left her competition in the dust, posting a record-breaking time of 23.72 in the 200-meter final of the Boys and Girls Championship in Kingston, Jamaica.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar 5
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC