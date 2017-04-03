This 12-year-old girl could be the ne...

This 12-year-old girl could be the next Usain Bolt

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

It's the sort of spread you'd expect from Secretariat... Michael Phelps ... Usain Bolt ... But this time, the superhero athlete at the front of the pack is a 12-year-old girl from Jamaica. Her name is Brianna Lyston and, this weekend, she left her competition in the dust, posting a record-breaking time of 23.72 in the 200-meter final of the Boys and Girls Championship in Kingston, Jamaica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar 5 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,366 • Total comments across all topics: 280,059,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC