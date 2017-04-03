This 12-year-old girl could be the next Usain Bolt

It's the sort of spread you'd expect from Secretariat... Michael Phelps ... Usain Bolt ... But this time, the superhero athlete at the front of the pack is a 12-year-old girl from Jamaica. Her name is Brianna Lyston and, this weekend, she left her competition in the dust, posting a record-breaking time of 23.72 in the 200-meter final of the Boys and Girls Championship in Kingston, Jamaica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.