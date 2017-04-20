Team GB Olympian Germaine Mason dies in motorbike crash
The former high jumper, 34, was a close friend of Usain Bolt and is believed to be the only person involved in the collision in Kingston, Jamaica, on Thursday morning. It is being reported Mason was driving in a convoy of vehicles, with Bolt and fellow athlete Michael Frater among the first to arrive at the scene.
