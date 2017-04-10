Stevie Wonder To Wed Third Wife In Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Stevie Wonder, the American wunderkind who had been a star at Motown since the mid-1960s is to tie the knot in Jamaica in June. UK media has reported that the 67-year-old R&B legend will wed Tomeeka Bracy, 42 on June 17 in a beachside ceremony.

