Stationery company SOS aims to list on JSE

23 hrs ago

Stationery & Office Supplies Limited , a family-owned company that has been around for half-a-decade, is planning to float shares in the company on the junior market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange. The company wants to tap the market for equity capital to push forward with new expansion plans, said SOS director for logistics and warehousing Allan McDaniel on Friday.

Chicago, IL

