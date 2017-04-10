Spanish-Jamaican Foundation hosts exa...

Spanish-Jamaican Foundation hosts exam practice

The Spanish-Jamaican Foundation , in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and the National Association of Spanish Teachers , recently launched the fifth staging of Spanish Immersion Days at the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Library. These Immersion Days seek to provide Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate students with tools to assist them in their upcoming oral examinations, traditionally one of the more challenging tests for Jamaican students.

Chicago, IL

