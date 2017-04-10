Spanish-Jamaican Foundation hosts exam practice
The Spanish-Jamaican Foundation , in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and the National Association of Spanish Teachers , recently launched the fifth staging of Spanish Immersion Days at the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Library. These Immersion Days seek to provide Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate students with tools to assist them in their upcoming oral examinations, traditionally one of the more challenging tests for Jamaican students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC