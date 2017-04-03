Some Jamaicans still shun corned beef although ban lifted

Some Jamaicans interviewed by the Jamaica Observer have vowed to stop eating corned beef in light of the recent ban that was placed on the item by the Jamaica Government. Three weeks ago the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries sent out a warning that corned beef should not be consumed and all sales should be stalled and stocks removed from the shelves following reports that producers in Brazil - Jamaica's main supplier of the product - were selling rotten beef and poultry.

