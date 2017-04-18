Soca in the City
THE Corporate Area streets became a kaleidoscope of colour on Sunday as thousands of costumed revellers celebrated the final event on Jamaica's annual carnival calendar - the road march. The gyrating 'sea of colour' with accompanying music moved through sections of the city much to delight of onlookers, who lined the side walks to witness the spectacle, capture the memories on cellphones, or to even join in on the festivities.
