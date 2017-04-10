Shooting of anti-bullying film to start

Shooting of anti-bullying film to start

After months on the drawing board, the End Bullying Globally Campaign team is now ready to start filming this planned movie-documentary about the dangers and repercussions of bullying. This is in a bold bid to project conflict resolution as the preferred option to violence.

