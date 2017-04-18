Seven public bodies to be put on arrears leash ... Gov't targets cuts in number under IMF deal

Five public bodies have been identified for closure while Government, in three months, is to have a timeline for a further reduction in the number of these entities - an effort the International Monetary Fund says is needed to minimise fiscal risks to Jamaica. In new structural benchmarks under the current deal with the IMF, the Andrew Holness administration has committed to the closure of the five entities and the "reintegration" of the Office of the Children's Registry into the Child Development Agency by October this year.

