Seven public bodies to be put on arre...

Seven public bodies to be put on arrears leash ... Gov't targets cuts in number under IMF deal

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Five public bodies have been identified for closure while Government, in three months, is to have a timeline for a further reduction in the number of these entities - an effort the International Monetary Fund says is needed to minimise fiscal risks to Jamaica. In new structural benchmarks under the current deal with the IMF, the Andrew Holness administration has committed to the closure of the five entities and the "reintegration" of the Office of the Children's Registry into the Child Development Agency by October this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,226 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC