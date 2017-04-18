RIU hotela s reopening rests on Fire ...

RIU hotela s reopening rests on Fire Brigade probe

2017-04-18

IRONSHORE, St James- - The reopening of RIU Reggae Hotel, which closed following Thursday afternoon's blast which left maintenance manager Sederhori McIntosh dead and four others hospitalised, is hinged on the outcome of a probe now underway by the Jamaica Fire Brigade. "The fire department is here, the municipal corporation is here and they are working assiduously to ascertain what went wrong and from there they will make a decision on when the hotel will be opened," President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourism Association Omar Robinson told reporters, who staked out in front of the property, Friday afternoon.

