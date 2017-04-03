Rastafari roars - Monthlong celebrati...

Rastafari roars - Monthlong celebration of movement's contribution to Jamaica's development

Neville O'Riley Livingston, better known as Bunny Wailer, and Member of Parliament for Central Clarendon Mike Henry take time out for a photo opportunity during the recent press conference hosted by the Rastafarian community at the Trench Town Multi-purpose Community Centre. Celebration of the inaugural Rastafari Month by adherents of the faith is on in earnest as believers engage in activities across the island, aimed at shedding light on the invaluable contribution of Rastafarians to the cultural, spiritual and economic enrichment of Jamaica and the world.

