Police figures show over 8,000 murders since 2010

21 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Data produced by Minister of National Security, Robert Montague, in the House of Representatives yesterday showed that between 2010 and 2016, the parish of St Catherine has been the bloodiest, in terms of murders recorded by the police.Over the seven-year period, St Catherine recorded 1,749 murders, followed by: St Andrew with 1,422; St James, with 1,306; and, Kingston with 977. St Catherine North, which includes Spanish Town, home of the notorious Klansman and One Order gangs, recorded 1,008, while St Catherine South, including Portmore, recorded 741.

