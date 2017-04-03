PM apologises to Coral Gardens Rastas

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says that his Government has agreed to establish a trust fund of no less than $10 million for the benefit of survivors of the 1963 Coral Gardens incident. Six lots at the prominent Rastafarian commune at Pinnacle in St Catherine are to be declared by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust as a protected heritage site and will be developed as a Rastafari heritage and cultural centre.

