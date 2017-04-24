Phillips calls for united approach to 'fix' Jamaica

Leader of the Opposition People's National Party , Dr Peter Phillips says Jamaica has to address unemployment, crime, poverty and the lack of proper education if the country is to be lifted out of the dire situation in which it finds itself.While not ready to call Jamaica a failed state, Phillips said it is time Jamaica tackles the problems collectively, as each issue is connected to the other. "It is not meant to indicate or to imply any failure at nationhood, but to suggest that we need to seriously find a pathway to conquer these challenges," Phillips said.

