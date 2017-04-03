Phillips appointed Opposition Leader, promises to secure a better future for Jamaica
The veteran politician, who, last week Sunday became president of the People's National Party , received his instrument of office a short while ago from Governor General Sir Patrick Allen during a brief ceremony at King's House. The ceremony was attended by members of Phillips' family, members of the parliamentary opposition, including outgoing Opposition leader Portia Simpson Miller, and other senior PNP officials.
