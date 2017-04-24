PennRelays: Six J'can schools qualify for 4x100m final

Six Jamaican schools, led by the fastest qualifiers, Calabar High, defending champions Kingston College and first time qualifiers Cornwall College, are through to the 123rd Penn Relays 4x100 metre Championship of Americas final to be run tomorrow. Calabar High, Kingston College, Jamaica College, Excelsior High, Cornwall College and Munro College will be joined by American schools Western Branch of Virginia and Bullis School of Maryland in the blue riband event.

