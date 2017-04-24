#PennRelays: Mixed results for Jamaic...

#PennRelays: Mixed results for Jamaica in morning session

1 hr ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Jamaicans had mixed results in this morning's opening session of the 123rd Penn Relays Carnival here in Philadelphia as Edwin Allen's Gabrielle McDonald won the high school girls 400m hurdles but former champions Holmwood Technical were disqualified from the 4x100m heats.Girls' Champs winner McDonald clocked a smart 58.65 seconds in the intermediate hurdles, winning the second of the three sections, ahead of Lauren Hoffman of Heymarket in Virginia 59.69 seconds with Reanda Richards of New Jersey's West Essex High third in 1:00.49. Two schools, Holmwood Technical and Spalding were disqualified from the 4x100m despite Holmwood girls who ran 46.38 seconds and Spalding who ran 48.67 seconds, both winning their respective heats.

