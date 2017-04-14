Pelican knocks drone out of the sky a...

Pelican knocks drone out of the sky at Jamaican beach

Friday Apr 14 Read more: UPI

A man flying his drone on a Jamaican beach said the device was almost lost for good when it was knocked out of the air by a pelican. The drone was recording video of Seven Mile Beach in Negril and the footage shows a pelican come into frame and crash head-on into the drone, apparently an intentional attack.

Chicago, IL

