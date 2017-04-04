Passenger Stopped At JFK For Posing As A Pilot

A passenger arriving from Kingston, Jamaica, wearing a faux pilot's uniform was stopped At John F. Kennedy International Airport by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. The passenger, Mario Hudson, is a Jamaican citizen who was dressed in a pilot's uniform and claimed to be a "dead-heading crew member" - a crew member flying in a passenger seat who is not a part of the working crew, according to CBP .

