Parliament welcomes Peter Phillips as new Opposition Leader
The House of Representative this afternoon acknowledged Dr Peter Phillips as the new Opposition Leader in what his colleague lawmaker Robert Pickersgill has said is the starting of a "new era" in the life of Parliament and Jamaica. Phillips, 67, took the oath on Monday to take over the constitutional role from Portia Simpson Miller who resigned on Sunday.
