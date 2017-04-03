Parliament welcomes Peter Phillips as...

Parliament welcomes Peter Phillips as new Opposition Leader

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Gleaner

The House of Representative this afternoon acknowledged Dr Peter Phillips as the new Opposition Leader in what his colleague lawmaker Robert Pickersgill has said is the starting of a "new era" in the life of Parliament and Jamaica. Phillips, 67, took the oath on Monday to take over the constitutional role from Portia Simpson Miller who resigned on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar 5 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,139 • Total comments across all topics: 280,055,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC