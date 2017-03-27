Overweight people not greedy, lazy a ...

Overweight people not greedy, lazy a " Dawes

Following the revelation last week that obesity rates among Jamaican adults have increased by one per cent each year since 2002, outspoken medical doctor Alfred Dawes is defending overweight individuals, saying they are not all "greedy and lazy". Dr Dawes, a general, laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon who is senior medical officer at Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, said while the response to the data which has led to the formation of the National Food Industry Task Force and the launch of campaigns such as Jamaica Moves are great steps in the right direction, it is important for medical and public health officials to not paint a picture that overweight people are "greedy and lazy".

Chicago, IL

