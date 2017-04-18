One killed in explosion at Jamaican holiday resort

A holiday resort in the popular Jamaican tourist area of Montego Bay has been closed following an explosion that killed a maintenance manager and injured four other employees. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35643107.ece/0e316/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-f229b425-bb24-4d6a-8ed9-45f23fce98f5_I1.jpg A holiday resort in the popular Jamaican tourist area of Montego Bay has been closed following an explosion that killed a maintenance manager and injured four other employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.