No party leader dictatorship, says Phillips - New Opposition leader...
With the debate continuing on whether senators appointed by Opposition Leader Portia Simpson Miller should resign en bloc with the change in leadership of the parliamentary Opposition, the new man in the job, Dr Peter Phillips, has reiterated that he is not calling for their resignations. Addressing a Gleaner Editors' Forum last Friday, Phillips, who was recently elected president of the People's National Party , before being sworn in as Opposition leader, said he has no need to change the senators to put his stamp on the party infrastructure.
