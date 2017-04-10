No intention to bring down the Gov't ...

No intention to bring down the Gov't - Phillips

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

From left: Julian Robinson, general secretary of the People's National Party ; Dr Peter Phillips, new PNP president; Wykeham McNeill, PNP vice-president; and Imani Duncan-Price, PNP chief of staff, at a Gleaner Editors' Forum on Friday at the media house's Kingston headquarters. Despite the one-seat difference between the Government and Opposition in the Lower House of Parliament, as well as disagreements over the new revenue package and revised property tax system, new Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips said his party has no intention of forcing the hand of the Andrew Holness administration into possible early elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,672 • Total comments across all topics: 280,234,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC