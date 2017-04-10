No intention to bring down the Gov't - Phillips

From left: Julian Robinson, general secretary of the People's National Party ; Dr Peter Phillips, new PNP president; Wykeham McNeill, PNP vice-president; and Imani Duncan-Price, PNP chief of staff, at a Gleaner Editors' Forum on Friday at the media house's Kingston headquarters. Despite the one-seat difference between the Government and Opposition in the Lower House of Parliament, as well as disagreements over the new revenue package and revised property tax system, new Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips said his party has no intention of forcing the hand of the Andrew Holness administration into possible early elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.