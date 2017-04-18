New Commissioner of Police reports ea...

New Commissioner of Police reports early for duty

KINGSTON, Jamaica At 6:33 am, newly appointed Commissioner of Police, George Quallo reported for his first official day at work at his office on Old Hope Road in St Andrew. The appointment of the new commissioner was announced last week by the Police Service Commission.

