Negril needs an airport - Grizzle

The long-proposed upgrading and expansion of the Negril Aerodrome at Rutland Point in Hanover is listed as a priority task for the Airports Authority of Jamaica in Jamaica's National Development Plan, Vision 2030, but the facility remains under-utilised since it was downgraded in 2014. In its 2010-2011 annual report, the AAJ stated that plans to upgrade the Negril Aerodrome were deferred to the next financial year, as a comprehensive project was being contemplated for the aerodrome's development.

Chicago, IL

