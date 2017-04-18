More turbulence in crime-plagued St James - Eight guns seized, brutal murders continue
With St James continuing to bleed at unprecedented levels, the crime threat facing the parish was underscored last Friday when the police seized a shipment of eight guns and more than 1,000 rounds of assorted ammunition at the Montego Bay Wharf. In a stern voice, mixed with trepidation and relief, Senior Superintendent of Police Marlon Nesbeth, the commanding officer for St James Police Division, broke the news of the guns and ammunition find to The Sunday Gleaner shortly after 9:30 p.m. last Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|Vinnytom
|687
|To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|japostle99
|1,336
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Jan '17
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|28
|Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09)
|Nov '16
|Salim
|238
|Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|Madmaxx
|176
|Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07)
|Oct '16
|JesusWasNOTaJew G...
|202
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC