More turbulence in crime-plagued St James - Eight guns seized, brutal murders continue

With St James continuing to bleed at unprecedented levels, the crime threat facing the parish was underscored last Friday when the police seized a shipment of eight guns and more than 1,000 rounds of assorted ammunition at the Montego Bay Wharf. In a stern voice, mixed with trepidation and relief, Senior Superintendent of Police Marlon Nesbeth, the commanding officer for St James Police Division, broke the news of the guns and ammunition find to The Sunday Gleaner shortly after 9:30 p.m. last Friday.

