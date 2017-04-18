More than half of electricity demand ...

More than half of electricity demand in Jamaica to be supplied by renewables

Finance and the Public Service Minister, Audley Shaw , greets Japan's Ambassador to Jamaica, Ambassador Masanori Nakano, during Wednesday's , signing ceremony for the implementation of a $348.9 million grant-funded three-year 'Project to Promote Energy Efficiency in Caribbean Countries'. Photo: Rudranath Fraser By Douglas McIntosh KINGSTON, Jamaica -- The government is projecting that, within two years, more than half of Jamaica's electricity demand, totalling nearly 700 megawatts, will be generated from renewable sources.

