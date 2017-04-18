More than half of electricity demand in Jamaica to be supplied by renewables

Finance and the Public Service Minister, Audley Shaw , greets Japan's Ambassador to Jamaica, Ambassador Masanori Nakano, during Wednesday's , signing ceremony for the implementation of a $348.9 million grant-funded three-year 'Project to Promote Energy Efficiency in Caribbean Countries'. Photo: Rudranath Fraser By Douglas McIntosh KINGSTON, Jamaica -- The government is projecting that, within two years, more than half of Jamaica's electricity demand, totalling nearly 700 megawatts, will be generated from renewable sources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.