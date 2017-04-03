More delays for casino resort

Celebration Jamaica missed its last revised and aspirational deadline in January to launch its casino resort project, but now, the finance ministry is saying the development is likely to get under way in two to three months. The Ministry of Finance, which is required to approve the master plans of casino resort developers, had initially signed off on mid-2016 start dates for both projects to break ground, under provisional development orders that were gazetted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.