Montego Bay - chamber clash - JPS executive to challenge sitting president

12 hrs ago

President of the influential Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gloria Henry, seems undaunted by a possible challenge to her bid for a third term and has expressed confidence that her work will speak for her. Henry is expected to face off with the Jamaica Public Service Company executive T'Shura Gibbs when members of the chamber meet for their annual general meeting on April 26. "I have accepted the request of members of the board to continue, which is in keeping with the constitution that allows executive members to serve for three years," Henry told The Sunday Gleaner .

Chicago, IL

