Minister bemoans road crashes as Negril gets ambulance

Noting that the large number of motor vehicle accidents across the island, and Negril in particular, is putting a great strain on the country's health services, Local Government and Community Development Minister Desmond McKenzie, has called for more to be done to reduce the mishaps. "The rate of motor vehicle and motorcycle accidents across the country is creating great cause for concern and is putting extra strain on an already overburdened medical service," McKenzie stressed.

Chicago, IL

