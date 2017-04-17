Meet Violet, the new 'world's oldest ...

Meet Violet, the new 'world's oldest person'

Known as 'Aunt V' to friends, she was born in Trelawney on March 10, 1900 and has lived there all of her phenomenally long life. After celebrating her 110th milestone, she told a local paper: 'Really and truly, when people ask what me eat and drink to live so long, I say to them that I eat everything, except pork and chicken, and I don't drink rum and dem tings.

Chicago, IL

