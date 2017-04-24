Martin Henry | One Noise Abatement Ac...

Martin Henry | One Noise Abatement Act, one Jamaica under law

With hardly enough time to sleep following her engagement with carnival last Sunday, music promoter and Minister of Culture Olivia 'Babsy' Grange dashed off a press release on Monday morning to express her "concern and regret" over law enforcement shutting down an entertainment event which the police said was in breach of the 1997 Noise Abatement Act, and arresting the promoter and selector. The material facts of the case, as given by the police, are that about 10:30 on Sunday night, they responded to calls by residents complaining about loud noise coming from the Dub Club event on Skyline Drive in the Jacks Hill area of Kingston.

Chicago, IL

