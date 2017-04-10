Marble misery - Thieves pose threat to Chinese heritage after stealing headstones, destroying graves

Vincent Chang, supervisor of the Board of Directors of the Chinese Benevolent Association of Jamaica, points out the damage to the headstones and the graves at the Chinese Cemetery in Kingston yesterday, during the association's celebration of the annual Gah San ceremony. Jamaicans of Chinese descent are expressing outrage as thieves continue to deface headstones and steal marble that was used to construct the majority of the approximately 3,600 graves at the Chinese Cemetery in Kingston.

