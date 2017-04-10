Malahoo Forte comes good for her cons...

Malahoo Forte comes good for her constituents

15 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Twelve needy persons from the North-West St James constituency of Marlene Malahoo Forte, who is also the attorney general of Jamaica, are now in a position to better their lives, thanks to major aid she provided them. At a ceremony at her constituency office in Catherine Hall, Montego Bay, nine persons received cheques representing special housing assistance, while three received support for their microbusinesses.

Chicago, IL

