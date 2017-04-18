Major guns, ammunition find at MoBay ...

Major guns, ammunition find at MoBay wharf

The St James police made a major gun and ammunition find in Montego Bay earlier this evening when eight firearms and more than a thousand rounds of ammunition were seized in an operation at the Montego Bay Wharf. In confirming the find, Senior Superintendent of police Marlon Nesbeth told Gleaner that the weapons were found during the execution of a border security strategy at the wharf.

Chicago, IL

