Long Hill main - road danger deepens

With recent rains causing further damage to the treacherous Long Hill main road in Montego Bay, St James, the concerns of motorists are now heightened as many feel that the slightest error could result in them ending up at the bottom of the deep ravine, which runs alongside the roadway. With a long history of serious accidents, even when the road surface was in a much better state, the Long Hill Road was increasingly becoming a nightmare - if not a death trap for even experienced drivers - whenever it rained.

