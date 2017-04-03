Logistics sector to get new life, say...

Logistics sector to get new life, says Holness

Yesterday

Jamaica's logistics Hub Initiative is to get new life, says Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who declared the development of the logistics sector a national project. Holness made the announcement last month during his contribution to the Budget Debate in the House of Representatives.

Chicago, IL

