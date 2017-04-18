LoanCirrus lands accounts in 15 nations

LoanCirrus lands accounts in 15 nations

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

LoanCirrus Limited , a Kingston-based operation which produces lending software, is in take-off mode thanks to a cash-for-equity swap at year end 2016. Although declining to share the level of the investment made by First Angels Jamaica , CEO Michael Claire said the injection has enabled the software company to make inroads in 15 countries worldwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bashing thrives in Jamaica, homosexuality s... (Jul '09) Mar '17 Vinnytom 687
News To be gay in Jamaica "to be dead" (Apr '07) Feb '17 japostle99 1,336
News Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09) Jan '17 Manly Pharts 95
News Is Jamaica losing reggae? (Nov '09) Nov '16 Salim 28
News Jamaican gays warn against US boycott (Apr '09) Nov '16 Salim 238
News Jamaicans No Longer Permitted in the U.S. (Apr '10) Nov '16 Madmaxx 176
News Seventh-day Adventist pastor calls for hanging ... (Jan '07) Oct '16 JesusWasNOTaJew G... 202
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,420,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC