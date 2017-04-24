Linstead market vendors cry foul

Phase four of the upgrading of the historic Linstead market has been at a standstill for quite sometime now, and the vendors are not happy. A number of vendors at the market complained to Rural Xpress that the failure of the authorities to complete electrical renovation and other developments that were promised, has forced them to sell their produce on the streets instead of in the market.

Chicago, IL

